VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.04% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 364,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $70.71. The company has a market capitalization of $737.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

