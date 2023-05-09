Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $61,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

