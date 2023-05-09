Weil Company Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

