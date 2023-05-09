Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Bank of America

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.
Shares of WDC stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.
