Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 170.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

XYL stock opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

