Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Insider Activity

Zscaler Trading Up 20.6 %

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $107.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

