298,739 Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 298,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

