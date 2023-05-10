4,829 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.