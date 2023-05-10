AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

