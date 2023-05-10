Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

ABEO opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

About Abeona Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,972.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 181,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

