Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %
ABEO opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
