ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $10.47

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $9.61. ACM Research shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 384,590 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $544.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $452,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 889,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,722,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $452,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 242,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in ACM Research by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,654,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.