Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after buying an additional 352,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,054 shares of company stock worth $6,672,094. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Shares of AFL opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

