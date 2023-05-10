Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATSG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday.

ATSG opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.76. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,106. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Air Transport Services Group news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,675 shares of company stock valued at $210,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

