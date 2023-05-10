Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,096,285 shares of company stock worth $377,100,053 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

