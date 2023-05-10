Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.69-$5.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.74-$3.785 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.84 EPS.

Shares of AKAM opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.81.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,399.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $725,971 and have sold 23,617 shares valued at $1,728,865. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,697 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

