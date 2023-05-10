Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Up 5.0 %

Albemarle stock opened at $195.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

