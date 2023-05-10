Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $36.15

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.15, but opened at $37.96. Alcoa shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 611,273 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Alcoa Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 72.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,754 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $318,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $128,592,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

