Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $147.12, but opened at $153.95. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $150.09, with a volume of 33,481 shares.

The energy company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.52 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMR. Cowen raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $2,495,162.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. Systrade AG grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 81.9% in the first quarter. Systrade AG now owns 387,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Articles

