Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $147.12, but opened at $153.95. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $150.09, with a volume of 33,481 shares traded.

The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.52 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $1,885,255.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $1,885,255.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.84. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Stories

