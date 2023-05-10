AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $69,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,931,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 373,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $144.41 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

