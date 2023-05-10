Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $266-$269 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.25 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.
AMPL stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.32.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,798 shares of company stock worth $352,875 over the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
