Anterix (ATEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,604.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anterix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $606.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,487.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,135.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anterix by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after buying an additional 305,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after acquiring an additional 145,155 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 13,957.1% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 20.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49,341 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

