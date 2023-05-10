Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AON by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 133,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AON by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $334.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $336.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.