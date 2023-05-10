Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,867,000 after buying an additional 1,970,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after buying an additional 487,408 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,002,000 after buying an additional 421,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,956 shares of company stock valued at $56,900,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

