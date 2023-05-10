Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 31st

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $8.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE AIT opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average is $131.99.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

