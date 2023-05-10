Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Position Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,183,000 after acquiring an additional 109,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 900,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.