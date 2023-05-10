Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Unum Group by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 680,241 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Unum Group by 22,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 640,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unum Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

UNM stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.70%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

