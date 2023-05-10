Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cognex by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $290,525 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cognex stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

