Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,164 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $64,259,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Capri by 1,892.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

