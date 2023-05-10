AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 126.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

