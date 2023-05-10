Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Avantax had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantax updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.96 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.96 EPS.

Shares of AVTA stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $869.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66. Avantax has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Avantax to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of Avantax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

