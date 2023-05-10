Bank of America Boosts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $88.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,556. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

