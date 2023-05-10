Barclays Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $22.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

