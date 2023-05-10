Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Barings BDC worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,214,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 154,742 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,608,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,296,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

BBDC stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $775.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Chillag bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at $60,544.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $182,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.