Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1,073.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,086 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,064 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 329.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

