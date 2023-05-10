Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Best Buy worth $36,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Best Buy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,663 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,076,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,643,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

