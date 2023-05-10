Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,212 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Best Buy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,783 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,945 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BBY opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

