Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 75,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 165,286 shares.The stock last traded at $386.88 and had previously closed at $385.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

