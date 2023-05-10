Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,909,000 after purchasing an additional 112,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $314.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $319.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

