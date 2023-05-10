BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $108.43, but opened at $113.02. BioNTech shares last traded at $111.14, with a volume of 308,057 shares trading hands.
The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.98 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.
Institutional Trading of BioNTech
BioNTech Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.21.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.