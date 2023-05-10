BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $108.43, but opened at $113.02. BioNTech shares last traded at $111.14, with a volume of 308,057 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in BioNTech by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BioNTech by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,416,000 after purchasing an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $49,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.21.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

