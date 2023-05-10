BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.17. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $790.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,178.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,569 shares of company stock worth $1,731,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

