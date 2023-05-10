BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.17, but opened at $21.00. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 174,420 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $40,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,273. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,867,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 169,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 77,449 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $790.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.