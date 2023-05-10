BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.17, but opened at $21.00. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 174,420 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,867,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 169,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 77,449 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $790.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.12.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.
