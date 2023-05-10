Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $71.49 and last traded at $70.04, with a volume of 42986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $10,576,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,370,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,989,736.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $10,576,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,370,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,989,736.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,899,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,097,372 shares in the company, valued at $946,074,634.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,334 shares of company stock valued at $23,543,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,706,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 847,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,625,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

