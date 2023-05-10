BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

