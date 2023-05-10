California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 42 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $32,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,647 shares of company stock valued at $65,688,954 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,875.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,561.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5,025.64. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

