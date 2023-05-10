California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 76,305 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,305 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $47,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $78,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.33.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $216.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

