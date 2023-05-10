California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $33,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $175.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.92. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $1,657,469. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

