California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,104 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $36,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

