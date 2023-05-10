California Public Employees Retirement System Has $39.99 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Atlassian worth $39,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total transaction of $1,414,246.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,699,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $44,910,401. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

TEAM stock opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.23. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.