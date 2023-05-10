California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Darden Restaurants worth $39,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.1 %
DRI opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.90. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.56.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.
Darden Restaurants Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
Read More
